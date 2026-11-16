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END OF THE CENTURY: THE STORY OF THE RAMONES Returns to Theaters in 4K

The 110-minute documentary, produced by Jim Fields, Michael Gramaglia and George Seminara, was restored from a 4K master.

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END OF THE CENTURY: THE STORY OF THE RAMONES Returns to Theaters in 4K

The brand new 4K restoration of END OF THE CENTURY: THE STORY OF THE RAMONES, from directors Michael Gramaglia and Jim Fields, is a vibrant, candid portrait of one of the most influential bands in punk rock history. The film is newly restored in 4K and returns to theaters for the first time in 20 years.

In 1974, the New York City music scene was shocked into consciousness by the violently new and raw sound of a band of misfits from Queens called the Ramones. Playing in a seedy Bowery bar to a small group of fellow struggling musicians, the band struck a chord of disharmony that rocked the foundation of the mid-seventies music scene. This quartet of unlikely rock stars traveled across the country and around the world connecting with the disenfranchised everywhere, while sparking a movement that would resonate with two generations of outcasts across the globe. Although the band never reached the top of the Billboard charts, they managed to endure in face of fleeting success and crushing interpersonal conflicts by maintaining a rigorous touring schedule for twenty-two years. The film traces the history of the band, from its unlikely origins, through its star-crossed career, bitter demise and the sad fates of Joey and Dee Dee.

Credits

Directed by Jim Fields and Michael Gramaglia

Produced by Jim Fields, Michael Gramaglia, George Seminara

Co-Produced by John Gramaglia and Rosemary Quigley

Executive Produced by Diana Holtzberg, Andrew Hurwitz, Jan Rofekamp

Running time: 110 minutes

END OF THE CENTURY: THE STORY OF THE RAMONES Returns to Theaters in 4K Image

END OF THE CENTURY: THE STORY OF THE RAMONES Returns to Theaters in 4K Image

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