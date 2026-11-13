ELSINORE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Stefan Gregory Released

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Back Lot Music has released the ELSINORE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with music by composer Stefan Gregory, for Focus Features' film from director Simon Stone (The Dig) and writer Stephen Beresford (Pride), starring Andrew Scott as actor Ian Charleson. The film follows Charleson's preparation to play Hamlet at The National Theatre in London in 1989, and hits select theaters on November 20 before going wide throughout Thanksgiving week and December.

Back Lot Music announced the release of Focus Features' ELSINORE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack with music by composer Stefan Gregory. The film, a deeply emotional and inspirational true story of a gifted actor, Ian Charleson, whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph, hits select theaters on November 20th in North America before going wide throughout Thanksgiving week and December. The album is available now everywhere digital music is sold and streamed.

'This score is about effort, and the meaning found in artistic endeavor,' composer Stefan Gregory says. 'It's about how it feels to put all of yourself into something. It's about theatre and the warmth of artistic community, and about making something larger than yourself.'

Get the soundtrack here: https://backlotmusic.ffm.to/elsinore

Tracklist

1. In Search Of A Miracle

2. The National

3. Outrageous Fortune

4. No More Talk Of Death

5. Georgie

6. Passing Through Nature To Eternity

7. Exeunt

8. All The Uses Of This World

9. Take Arms

10. Derek

11. Call To Stage

12. Flights Of Angels

About Stefan Gregory

Stefan grew up living in a tin shed without electricity in the bush an hour north of Sydney, where he almost died of a red back spider bite when he was 9. His parents were biologists and folk musicians, and he learnt to play guitar and other instruments from an early age.

He studied pure mathematics at Sydney University, with a particular interest in graph theory and combinatorics, and later studied jazz at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. He played with the rock band Faker, leading to several ARIA nominations and a platinum single. He moved into composing music and sound for theatre, and played live in the landmark production of The War Of The Roses for Sydney Theatre Company, directed by Benedict Andrews, starring Cate Blanchett. He has collaborated with director Simon Stone for almost two decades, working on many highly acclaimed works around the globe, including at The National Theatre, The Young Vic, Burgtheater, Theater Basel, Salzburg Festival, BAM and Park Ave Armoury. His highly acclaimed score for The Glass Menagerie at Belvoir St Theatre, directed by Eamon Flack, was also turned into a ballet. Other notable collaborations include Kip Williams, Anne-Louise Sarks, Pierre Audi, Neil Armfield and Gideon Orbarzanek. He has been commissioned by the Australian Ballet, Opera Queensland and Powerhouse Museum.

Stefan has won numerous awards for his theatre and film scores, including APRA/AMCOS Screen Music Award for Best Soundtrack Album, a Helpmann Award, Sydney Theatre Awards, OBIE, and he has been nominated for a Dramadesk award, an AACTA award, and was a recipient of a Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship.

About ELSINORE

London, 1989. Ian Charleson, a gifted British star of the stage and the screen, finds himself unfulfilled by the roles he's getting. When he is unexpectedly offered to play the titular part in 'Hamlet' at The National Theatre in London, he embarks on the role of a lifetime. But, as he tirelessly prepares for a performance marked by uncommon grace and extraordinary resilience, Charleson must face mortality both on and off the stage.

From director Simon Stone (The Dig) and writer Stephen Beresford (Pride) comes Focus Features' Elsinore, the inspirational true story of triumph in the face of tragedy. In a transcendently raw performance as Charleson, Andrew Scott embodies the late actor whose greatest challenge becomes a profound, rousing celebration of love, life, and the transformative power of art.

More than the setting, The National Theatre has a powerful presence throughout the film, serving as its own Elsinore, echoing the castle at the center of William Shakespear's 'Hamlet'. 'The National Theatre is a big character, Elsinore is The National Theatre,' Scott says 'It's a big brutalist castle, like Elsinore in 'Hamlet '. It's modern, but it's also completely timeless. I love that it's being celebrated on film because it's such an extraordinary breeding ground for some of the best acting you've ever seen.'

It was on this stage that Charleson delivered the performance that would define his legacy. 'Ian Charleson showed us how you can look into the abyss with hope,' Stone says. 'There is a kind of immortality that is created in the moment that you affect the life of another person, because you immediately create legacy through the impact that you've had on other people. And those people who were in that room on one of those 24 nights at the National, where he was sharing his insights into life and death — that's Ian's legacy. This film is a further testament to that legacy.'

Produced by Andrea Occhipinti (Lucky Red), Gabrielle Tana (Magnolia Mae Films), Pete Shilaimon (LD Entertainment), Mickey Liddell (LD Entertainment), Stefano Massenzi, Carolyn Marks Blackwood (Magnolia Mae Films), and Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Pressure), Elsinore centers around the final months of Charleson's life following the actor as he transforms into one of storytelling's most iconic characters on the biggest of stages — all while fighting a debilitating illness in and out of the hospital ward. Battling AIDS at the height of the crisis, a fiercely determined Charleson chooses to spend the rest of his days where it matters most to him, with the help of a trailblazing doctor (Olivia Colman) and the embrace of his chosen family, brought to life by an extraordinary ensemble cast (Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Peter Mullen, Juliet Stevenson, Matthew Beard, David Dawson, Joe Locke and Luke Thomson), and in the process, becomes a force of hope and healing to those he loves and beyond.

Related: Andrew Scott Talks Child Acting Start and Playing an Actor in ELSINORE

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