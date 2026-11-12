Dylan Dreyer Talks Raising Good Men With Karen Lesh on THE PARENT CHAT

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Dylan Dreyer opened up about raising three boys on an episode of THE PARENT CHAT, describing daily injuries, constant wrestling and competitions over everything in her household. She also addressed the pressure of raising good men, and laid out new house rules ahead of a move, including a ban on water in the living room.

The episode features viewer comments about boy-mom chaos, including stories involving dinner-table antics, washing machines and boys without pants. Dreyer also discusses why her sons wrestle and what they learn from it, and how she responds when one of them gets hurt as a self-described 'roll my eyes first' mom.

Dreyer then sits down with Karen Lesh, a mother of three boys now 18, 16 and 13. Their conversation covers screaming and apologizing as a parent, the family routine tagged #alloutby7:15, and how mess tolerance, Play-Doh and foot washing play into life with boys.

On the question of raising good men, the two discuss thank-you notes and modeling kindness, talking about consent early with the message that 'stop means stop,' and a family practice of lifting people up. They also address how brothers stay close, when to have 'the talk,' how to discuss puberty when parents never did, and breaking gender roles around laundry and dishes. Lesh's advice centers on being present and cherishing every moment, and she talks about the challenge of letting her sons spread their wings as she looks ahead to three teenagers.

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