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Dustin Hoffman on Wanting to Be a Comedian and His Memoir

The actor also discussed filming well-known movies and writing his new memoir, Look at Me.

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Dustin Hoffman looked back on a career that began with a different ambition during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers he originally wanted to be a comedian rather than an actor.

Hoffman used the conversation to reflect on how he became a Hollywood leading man, moving through his time filming some of the movies that have defined his career. The discussion also turned to his new memoir, Look at Me, which he has written and which was a central point of the interview.

The segment pairs the memoir with Hoffman's own account of his early aspirations, tracing the path from comedic ambitions to a career in film. Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.

The show's recent episodes have featured a range of guests, including George Fouracres, who spoke about fighting to curse on SNL UK and recalled his first encounter with Lorne Michaels.

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