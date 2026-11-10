Dustin Hoffman on Piano Dreams and Rewatching His Films

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Dustin Hoffman spoke about his early ambition to become a piano player and how he ended up in acting during a conversation with TODAY's Willie Geist about his new memoir, LOOK AT ME. The 89-year-old Oscar-winning actor also explained why he only recently went back and rewatched his own films.

The memoir chronicles Hoffman's life and a career that spans seven decades. In the interview, Hoffman traces how music came first, with a career as a pianist as his original goal, before acting took over his path. That origin story is a central thread of the book and of the discussion with Geist.

The conversation also touches on Hoffman's decision to revisit his screen work late in life, a step he had not taken until recently. He discusses what prompted him to sit down with the films and how that experience fit into the process of looking back on his career for the memoir.

BroadwayWorld also recently covered another account of how Hoffman found acting; Dustin Hoffman Recalls Finding Acting by Accident in College looks at his recollections of discovering the craft during his college years.

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