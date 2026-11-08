Dustin Hoffman Recalls Finding Acting by Accident in College

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Dustin Hoffman says he found acting by accident while in college, a turning point he described in a conversation with Willie Geist for TODAY's Sunday Sitdown. Hoffman appeared to discuss his new memoir, Look at Me, which walks through his life and Oscar-winning career.

The interview also turns to THE GRADUATE, the film role that Hoffman says he originally did not want to take. He explains his reluctance in the segment and how he came to play the part.

Look at Me is the memoir at the center of the discussion. In the conversation, Hoffman traces how his career began and developed, from his college discovery of acting to his Oscar-winning work.

Hoffman closes the sitdown by sharing what he is still looking forward to in life, giving the conversation a forward-looking note alongside the career retrospective.

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