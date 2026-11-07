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Duffer Brothers Reveal STRANGER THINGS Prequel Series Plans

The prequel series was among the stories covered in a GMA Pop News segment.

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The Duffer brothers have unveiled plans for a prequel series titled OTHER WORLDS: A STRANGER THINGS ADVENTURE. The announcement was covered in a segment on Good Morning America, where Will Ganss shared the buzziest stories of the day as part of the program's Pop News roundup.

The segment centers on the new title and its connection to the STRANGER THINGS universe. As described in the source material, the project is a prequel, meaning it is set to explore material that comes before the events of the original series. The Duffer brothers are identified as the figures behind the announcement.

The available details for the segment do not specify a release date, platform, cast, or episode count for OTHER WORLDS: A STRANGER THINGS ADVENTURE. No additional production or creative team information was provided in the materials for this appearance, so those details remain unconfirmed here.

The Good Morning America clip presents the prequel reveal as one of several entertainment headlines in the day's Pop News coverage, with Ganss relaying the news to viewers.

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