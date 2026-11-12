Druski's SNL Hosting Debut Draws Show's Biggest Audience Since 2024

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Druski's turn as host of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE produced the highest viewership for the NBC sketch series since 2024. The internet comedian set a new record for the show with the episode, which aired last week and was highlighted on TODAY.

The episode marked Druski's first time hosting the long-running series. It was part of a stretch of fall programming that, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld, began with host Inde Navarrette and Gracie Abrams on Oct. 31, continued with Druski and musical guest The Strokes on Nov. 7, and was set to conclude with John Mulaney hosting alongside Phoebe Bridgers on Nov. 14.

The Strokes made their fifth appearance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE during the Druski episode. Following the broadcast, the band released a music video for 'Lonely in the Future' made with the team behind the British satirical show Spitting Image, as covered by BroadwayWorld.

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