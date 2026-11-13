Drew Michael Will Present LOVE ME at SoHo Playhouse Through November 22

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new trailer and sizzle reel are now available for Love Me, an immersive and hilarious theatrical experience from the mind of Emmy Award-nominated comedian Drew Michael ('Saturday Night Live'), now playing at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, NYC) in a strictly limited engagement through November 22 only. Love Me is directed by Peabody Award winner Prashanth Venkataramanujam ('Bill Nye Saves the World,' 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,' Best of the Best).

Produced by Deaf West Theatre (DJ Kurs, Artistic Director and Jeff Perri, Managing Director), OHenry Productions, Nimitt Mankad, and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Love Me is written and performed by Drew Michael. Tickets are on sale now at LoveMeShow.com.

Presented as part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival, Love Me arrives in New York following an acclaimed 2023 run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Drew brings the audience inside his mind as he retraces his lifelong search for love — five chapters, five relationships. Through headphones and cinematic sound design, the story isn't just told, it's felt from the inside.

Critics called Love Me 'an inventive and intimate set that narrows to a heartfelt conclusion, as Michael invites [the audience] to don headphones and begin experiencing life as he does' (The Guardian).

Love Me marks former SNL writer Drew Michael's Off-Broadway debut. He was featured in 2018's 'Drew Michael: Drew Michael' and 2021's 'Drew Michael: Red Blue Green,' both produced by HBO. His longtime collaborator Prashanth Venkataramanujam served as the head writer of the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The show's creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger (Sound Design) and Chelsea Zalikowski (Visual Access Engineer). Evan Bernardin Productions serves as General Manager.

For more on the production, see BroadwayWorld's coverage of the opening night photos.

Additional information: www.deafwest.org

www.instagram.com/deafwest

www.tiktok.com/@deafwest

www.youtube.com/@deafwesttheatre

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone