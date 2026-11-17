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Dorinda Medley looked back on working with Glenn Close in ALL'S FAIR during a kitchen segment on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she described the experience as one in which she was "both thrilled and horrified." Medley appeared alongside Drew Barrymore, Danielle Kance, and Jake Cornell for the conversation, which was paired with a cooking-and-hosting demonstration.

In the first clip, Medley recalls what it was like to share the set with Close on ALL'S FAIR. The exchange is built around that one reaction, with Medley describing both the excitement and the nerves of working opposite Close. The clip also includes the hosting advice that framed the rest of her visit.

The second clip is devoted to the holiday side of the appearance. Medley joins Barrymore, Kance, and Cornell in the kitchen to show how to "make it nice" when entertaining during the holiday season, offering a set of hosting tips as the group works through the segment together. That clip does not return to ALL'S FAIR and stays on entertaining ideas for the season.

Medley is known for her time on The Real Housewives of New York City, which is referenced in the tags attached to both segments. Taken together, the two clips pair a look at her work alongside Close with practical advice for hosting guests at home.

The appearance is the latest in a series of Barrymore Show conversations covered by BroadwayWorld. Recent guests include Chris O'Donnell, who recalled working with Barrymore on MAD LOVE and BATMAN FOREVER and discussed his series 9-1-1: NASHVILLE.

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