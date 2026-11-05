Dolph Lundgren, Sam Witwer and David W. Collins Added to FAN EXPO Portland Lineup

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'Rocky IV' co-star Dolph Lundgren and 'Star Wars: Maul-Shadow Lord' standouts Sam Witwer, David W. Collins and Matthew Wood are the latest additions to the FAN EXPO Portland celebrity lineup. The fifth annual pop culture extravaganza returns to the Oregon Convention Center, January 29-31, 2027.

A true Renaissance man, Lundgren first caught the attention of U.S audiences with his portrayal of Russian boxer 'Ivan Drago' in 'Rocky IV' in 1985. He went on to star in more than 30 movies, including 'Masters of the Universe,' 'Universal Soldier,' 'Johnny Mnemonic,' 'The Defender,' 'The Expendables' and 'Missionary Man.' He later reprised the Drago role in 'Creed II.' His recently released memoir 'Fights worth Fighting' chronicles his kidney cancer battle.

Witwer voiced 'Darth Maul' in numerous iterations of the 'Star Wars' franchise, including the current Disney+ series. He first voiced the iconic character in video game and short adaptations until the series 'Star Wars: Rebels' and the feature film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' brought 'Maul' to a wider audience. He has also gained acclaim for his long runs on 'Being Human,' 'Smallville' and 'Supergirl,' among others.

Collins voices numerous characters on 'Maul,' primarily the droid 'Spybot.' In addition to nearly 100 acting credits, he's worked as a sound designer and consultant on dozens of animation projects, including numerous 'Star Wars' video games, series and shorts. Some of his more prominent voice acting work has come on 'The Boss Baby: Back in Business,' 'One Punch Man' and the current 'X-Men '97' Disney+ adventure epic.

In addition to providing numerous voices on 'Maul,' Wood has served as an automated dialogue replacement supervisor for numerous episodes of the series, overseeing various aspects of dialogue. He has served in that and similar roles in more than 150 projects, including dozens of Lucasfilm titles dating back to the early 1990s, including the 2004 and 2011 editions of the original 'Star Wars' trilogy.

They join 'Once Upon a Time' headliner Colin O'Donoghue and 'Hocus Pocus' voicers Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz on the growing guest list at FAN EXPO Portland (@fanexpoportland), the ultimate gathering of devotees of every fandom imaginable. Whether it's autographs, photo ops, shopping, programming panels, meetups, special events, community events, evening sessions, or just soaking in the environment of like-minded fans, the convention offers something for everyone, no matter what they love in the pop culture universe. Earlier, Colin O'Donoghue, Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz were revealed as the first guests for the event.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at http://www.fanexpoportland.com. Advance pricing is available until January 14. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including lineup reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Portland is the second event on the 2027 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

About FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

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