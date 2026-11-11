Dolly Parton, k.d. lang, Charley Pride Acetates Set for Nashville Auction

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Wax Poetics presents The Denny Purcell Archive: Nashville Acetates & Masters, an 11-lot auction featuring acetates, reference cuts, mastering discs and sales awards associated with some of country music's most recognizable voices. The discs span 1976-1989 and include material by Dolly Parton, k.d. lang, Charley Pride, Chet Atkins, Larry Gatlin, and more, drawn from the vault of Nashville mastering engineer Denny Purcell and offered through his nephew, Brady Purcell.

A respected figure in Nashville's recording community, Denny Purcell worked with artists including Garth Brooks, Chet Atkins, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Ronnie Milsap and Waylon Jennings. He co-founded Georgetown Masters after working at Woodland Sound, and his career encompassed more than 500 gold and platinum recordings. Georgetown was named Billboard's 'Mastering Facility of the Year' in 1998.

The working discs were brought to Wax Poetics by Brady, who worked alongside his uncle from 1987 to 1992. Many carry the engineers' grease-pencil notes and scribing, offering a look inside the rooms where country records were finished.

Among the highlights are two Dolly Parton acetates of 'He's Alive,' from her 1989 album White Limozeen. The selection includes a 45 rpm reference acetate containing two versions, with Ron Purcell's scribing on the labels, plus a separate 33⅓ rpm comparison acetate. Also featured are a 1987 Georgetown Masters red-sleeve master of Charley Pride's 'I'm Gonna Love Her on the Radio,' and a 1988 lacquer of k.d. lang's 'Lock, Stock and Teardrops.'

A 1988 reference cut of Chet Atkins' C.G.P. includes his interpretation of John Lennon's 'Imagine,' while a test pressing of Juice Newton's Ain't Gonna Cry carries a note from Denny to Brady's mother. Newton is known for her career-defining country-pop crossover hits 'Angel of the Morning' and 'Queen of Hearts.'

Other highlights include a rejected 1976 double-sided test cut of Jeris Ross' 'When I Dream,' marked 'NO' in grease pencil, offering a direct glimpse into the decisions made during the recording process. A Bobby Borchers acetate of 'They Don't Make 'Em Like That Anymore,' cut at Woodland Sound for Playboy Records, captures a piece of the label's short-lived country roster.

Additional lots feature material by Michael Martin Murphey, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Roy Clark, Gail Davies, Kathy Mattea, Sweethearts of the Rodeo, The Bama Band, Narvel Felts, Austin Roberts, Rafe Van Hoy and others. The auction also includes a Trisha Yearwood platinum sales award, framed by Nashville's Al's Custom Framing, a maker of RIAA awards, alongside a Ricky Van Shelton RIAA platinum award and a Marty Stuart RIAA gold award.

Together, the collection offers a view of country music through the objects used to prepare it for release, with the engineers' markings and working materials forming part of the story.

The auction closes December 03, 2026 at 9 PM ET. Explore the collection and find more information at https://waxpoetics.com/collections/denny-purcell.

About Wax Poetics

Since 2001, Wax Poetics has delivered deep-dive journalism centered on record-collecting culture and the stories behind influential music movements. Wax Poetics has evolved into a premier music collectibles marketplace, connecting artists, collectors, and fans through rare and historically significant memorabilia, archival releases, and editorial storytelling.







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