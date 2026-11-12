My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Dolly Parton and Bono Duet TORN Released Ahead of U2 Album
The song is set to be featured on U2's upcoming album, Carnaval de Luz.
A duet between Dolly Parton and U2 frontman Bono titled "Torn" was released Wednesday night. The track is set to be featured on U2's upcoming album, Carnaval de Luz.
The release was reported on Good Morning America, which ran a segment on the new music. The announcement pairs Parton with Bono on the single ahead of the full album's arrival.
The same Good Morning America coverage pointed to a separate development involving Parton: a judge has dismissed the Dolly Parton estate lawsuit against her nephew.
No additional details about the recording of "Torn," including songwriting or production credits or an album release date, were included in the report.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode