Dolly Parton and Bono Duet TORN Released Ahead of U2 Album

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A duet between Dolly Parton and U2 frontman Bono titled "Torn" was released Wednesday night. The track is set to be featured on U2's upcoming album, Carnaval de Luz.

The release was reported on Good Morning America, which ran a segment on the new music. The announcement pairs Parton with Bono on the single ahead of the full album's arrival.

The same Good Morning America coverage pointed to a separate development involving Parton: a judge has dismissed the Dolly Parton estate lawsuit against her nephew.

No additional details about the recording of "Torn," including songwriting or production credits or an album release date, were included in the report.

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