Dolly Parton Duets With U2 on 'Torn' From Band's New Album

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U2's first album in nine years includes a duet with the late Dolly Parton, and TODAY aired a segment featuring the track, titled "Torn." The song has been described as Parton's last recorded song, pairing the country singer with the Irish rock band on the new release.

The album marks the band's first full-length release in nearly a decade. The segment presented "Torn" as one of the notable tracks on the record, giving viewers a listen to the collaboration between U2 and Parton.

The duet places Parton on a U2 recording at the end of her recording career, according to the framing of the TODAY segment. No further details about the album's title, track list, release date or the circumstances of the recording session were provided in the segment materials.

TODAY, the NBC morning program, featured the clip as part of its entertainment and pop culture coverage, which also includes celebrity interviews and music news.

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