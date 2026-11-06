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Doja Cat Details Love, Jealousy and Growth Behind Album VIE

The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson centers on the personal themes behind the new record.

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Doja Cat spoke with Jennifer Hudson about the personal experiences that fed into her new album, VIE, naming love, jealousy, and personal growth as the themes behind the project. The conversation took place on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW and is framed around how those emotions informed the record.

The segment focuses on the origins of the album rather than a broader career retrospective. The materials accompanying the clip do not include additional biographical details or a list of her previous releases, so the discussion stands as an account of what drove the making of VIE and the personal changes she connects to it.

No tour dates, release schedule, or other upcoming projects are specified in the materials for this appearance. The clip is limited to Doja Cat's explanation of the ideas and feelings that shaped the album, with Hudson steering the exchange toward the personal side of the work.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW recently featured other extended conversations, including Janelle Monáe discussing her new music and what she calls her butterfly era. Information on local airtimes and studio tickets for the program is listed on the show's website.

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