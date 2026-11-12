Disney+ to Stream THE GAME AWARDS 2026 Live From Peacock Theater

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Disney+ announced that The Game Awards, the video game industry's biggest celebration, will stream live on the platform on Thursday, December 10, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. Honoring the video game industry's most innovative games, studios and creative talent of 2026, fans will get front-row access to the night's prestigious awards, world premiere game announcements and musical performances as they happen live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The arrival of The Game Awards on Disney+ further connects fans with the video game stories and characters they love, while adding to a growing slate of gaming-related programming that includes Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation and the upcoming original anime series DEATH STRANDING ISOLATIONS on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. As the evening unfolds, viewers can expect major announcements and surprises from some of Disney's most anticipated titles in gaming.

Leading up to The Game Awards, fans can help choose the winners in all categories once nominations are announced and voting opens on www.thegameawards.com. The Game Awards will also stream on Disney+ in select international markets.

The Game Awards is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. Richard Preuss serves as director, LeRoy Bennett as the creative director, and Lara Karchmer as co-executive producer.

About The Game Awards

The Game Awards is the video game industry's premier awards show and global celebration of interactive entertainment, uniting creators, players, and fans worldwide. The 2025 edition reached more than 171 million livestreams across all platforms, including on YouTube, Twitch, X, TikTok, and in China, all of which will return as streaming partners for 2026. First launched in 2014, the annual show brings together game creators, players, digital influencers, and Hollywood talent for an unforgettable night of awards, exclusive world premieres, new game announcements, and live musical performances that highlight gaming as the most dynamic and inspiring form of entertainment today.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S. whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.





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