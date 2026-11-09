Disney Launches "Make the Holidays Magic" Global Holiday Campaign With Original Short Film

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For over a century, Disney has been at the heart of the holidays. However and wherever families celebrate, Disney brings generations together through the stories they love, the places they treasure, and the traditions that light up the season year after year. This season, Disney is bringing that magic to fans around the world with a new global campaign, 'Make the Holidays Magic.' Launching today, the campaign unites holiday celebrations across Disney's parks and experiences, streaming, television, and consumer products, alongside giving initiatives that bring joy and wonder to children and families around the world.

'Disney has long been part of the traditions, memories, and moments that make the holiday season so special for families around the world,' said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. 'This season, we're bringing the best of Disney together to give families more ways to make the holidays magic: a trip they'll talk about for years, a new favorite to watch together, the perfect gift under the tree and, for the children and families who need it most, a wish come true.'

Bringing the Campaign to Life

The campaign launches today with A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse, an original short film from acclaimed director Dougal Wilson. It tells the story of Jack, a boy who believes he has outgrown the magic of the season. When a mysterious invisible creature enters his life at Christmas, Jack is drawn into an adventure that rekindles his imagination and brings him closer to his family. It's a story about finding wonder when you least expect it, and a reminder that the most meaningful holiday memories often begin with a little belief. A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse is now available on Disney+ and online.

Holiday Magic When It's Needed Most

Throughout the season, Disney will make holiday magic for children and families when they need it most. Alongside Make-A-Wish, Blue Star Families, Toys for Tots, and other nonprofits, Disney will grant holiday wishes, create special moments for military families, and deliver toys and surprises to children around the world.

These moments will come to life through activations, events, performances, talent appearances, wishes, toy drives, Disney Store shopping sprees, and more across the company, including at Disney Parks, Disney on Broadway, and Disney On Ice. The magic will continue on-screen through a special Dancing with the Stars holiday broadcast, and stories shared all season long on Good Morning America, The View, Tamron Hall, Live with Kelly and Mark, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

Fans can join Disney and help create holiday magic for kids and families in need by visiting Disney.com/HolidayMagic, where they can donate to Make-A-Wish or donate a toy to Toys for Tots through Disney Store.

Holiday Magic with Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences will transform for the season, bringing holiday magic to life through festive food, drink, and entertainment that become part of guests' own holiday traditions. Among the highlights:

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests can celebrate at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth, Disney Jollywood Nights, and more.

At Disneyland Resort, 'A Christmas Fantasy Parade' and 'it's a small world' Holiday return to Disneyland Park, along with 'World of Color – Season of Light' and Disney Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure Park.

At Disneyland Paris, guests can celebrate the magic of Disney Enchanted Christmas for the first time at World of Frozen in Disney Adventure World.

Shanghai Disney Resort continues its 10th anniversary celebration along with the return of Disney Winter Frostival.

Tokyo Disney Resort celebrates the season with a variety of entertainment offerings including 'Toys Wondrous Christmas!'

Aboard Disney Cruise Line ships, Very Merrytime Cruises transform select sailings into winter wonderlands with holiday décor, character experiences, and festive entertainment for the whole family.

New and Classic Holiday Favorites on Television and Streaming

Across Disney's streaming and television offerings, families can make the holidays magic at home, revisiting beloved stories that bring back memories of holidays past and discovering new favorites that become tomorrow's traditions:

Gifting in Stores and At Home

Disney makes it easy to find a gift at home, online, or in stores that makes the holidays magic, with toys, apparel, accessories, books, collectibles, and more from favorite stories and characters. Whether welcoming the arrival of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday (2026) in theaters, enjoying Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 (2026) at home on Disney+, celebrating Winnie the Pooh's 100th anniversary, or revisiting holiday favorites like 20th Century Studios' Home Alone, fans can discover meaningful gifts and collectibles for everyone on their list, available at Disney Store and retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more.

Disney Store and Disney Publishing will join leading licensees and retailers— including Mattel, Jazwares, and more—to brighten the holidays through special, uniquely Disney experiences.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

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