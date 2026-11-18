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Disney Jr. is marking Mickey's Birthday, November 18, with a new short and additional episodes of Mickey Mouse CLUBHOUSE+. The network revealed the brand-new 'Mickey's Clubhouse Birthday Celebration' short, set to the iconic 'Hot Dog!' song, with Mickey Mouse, Pluto, and Minnie Mouse at a special birthday party at the Clubhouse, brought to life with LEGO DUPLO bricks.

Additionally, five more episodes of 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+' debuted November 18 on Disney+, including the brand-new holiday episode 'The Twelve Pies of Christmas.' The series is a continuation of the beloved Emmy Award winning original series 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' and welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. Season two of the hit series is currently rolling out on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

For more playtime fun, kids can spark imaginative, hands-on play with Mickey and Pals-inspired LEGO DUPLO building sets, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with Minnie & Pluto and Mickey & Minnie Birthday Train.

Season two of the series was announced with a trailer and key art and premiered September 30 on Disney Jr., streaming the next day on Disney+. Broadway star Megan Hilty has also discussed lending her voice to the animated series during an appearance on Good Morning America.

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