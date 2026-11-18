"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Disney Jr. to Celebrate Mickey's Birthday With New LEGO Short and MICKEY MOUSE CLUBHOUSE+ Episodes
Season two of MICKEY MOUSE CLUBHOUSE+ is rolling out on Disney Jr. and Disney+.
Disney Jr. is marking Mickey's Birthday, November 18, with a new short and additional episodes of Mickey Mouse CLUBHOUSE+. The network revealed the brand-new 'Mickey's Clubhouse Birthday Celebration' short, set to the iconic 'Hot Dog!' song, with Mickey Mouse, Pluto, and Minnie Mouse at a special birthday party at the Clubhouse, brought to life with LEGO DUPLO bricks.
Additionally, five more episodes of 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+' debuted November 18 on Disney+, including the brand-new holiday episode 'The Twelve Pies of Christmas.' The series is a continuation of the beloved Emmy Award winning original series 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' and welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. Season two of the hit series is currently rolling out on Disney Jr. and Disney+.
For more playtime fun, kids can spark imaginative, hands-on play with Mickey and Pals-inspired LEGO DUPLO building sets, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with Minnie & Pluto and Mickey & Minnie Birthday Train.
Season two of the series was announced with a trailer and key art and premiered September 30 on Disney Jr., streaming the next day on Disney+. Broadway star Megan Hilty has also discussed lending her voice to the animated series during an appearance on Good Morning America.
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