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Disney Debuts Holiday Short A DISNEY HOLIDAY SHORT: THE INVISIBLE HORSE

The new short film marks the start of the company's holiday season campaign.

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Disney has begun its holiday season with a new short film titled A DISNEY HOLIDAY SHORT: THE INVISIBLE HORSE, which was the subject of a Good Morning America segment about the company's Make the Holidays Magic campaign.

The segment presents the short as the opening piece of Disney's holiday programming. The source material for the report identifies the title of the film and describes it as the launch of the season, but it does not list the film's creative team, cast, running time, or release platforms.

Because those details were not part of the information provided with the segment, no credits or release specifics are reported here. The Make the Holidays Magic campaign name and the short film's title are the confirmed elements of the announcement.

The Good Morning America report frames the short as the centerpiece of Disney's effort to mark the start of the holidays, tying the film directly to the Make the Holidays Magic initiative.

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