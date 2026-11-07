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Dinner Party Performs Sleepless Nights/If It Ain't Broke Medley

The group combined two songs into a single medley for the late-night program.

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A medley of "Sleepless Nights" and "If It Ain't Broke" was the musical performance on a recent episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, delivered by musical guest Dinner Party. The group appeared on the NBC late-night program to perform the two songs back to back as a single segment.

The source material for this clip identifies Dinner Party as the musical guest and names the two songs in the medley. It does not include biographical details about the group's members or information about upcoming projects, so this report is limited to what the performance itself covers.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock. The program regularly pairs musical performances with interviews, comedy sketches and games, and this appearance placed Dinner Party in the musical guest slot for the episode.

Other recent appearances on the program have included Ethan Hawke, who discussed attending his daughter Maya Hawke's wedding, working with Denzel Washington on Training Day and filming his television show The Lowdown, as covered in BroadwayWorld's report on that interview.

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