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Diane Morgan on Starring in CUNK ON CINEMA and Guest Reactions

The comedian also shared how guests react to her interviews and gave her views on movies.

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Diane Morgan talked about starring in Netflix's CUNK ON CINEMA and how guests respond to her interviews during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Morgan sat down with host Seth Meyers to discuss the series and the way she conducts interviews on it.

Morgan also shared her opinion of films during the conversation, tying the discussion back to the premise of CUNK ON CINEMA, which is built around her interviewing guests about movies. She described what happens when those guests are on the receiving end of her questions.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock. The same program recently hosted Dustin Hoffman, who spoke with Meyers about his memoir Look at Me, as covered in Dustin Hoffman on Wanting to Be a Comedian and His Memoir.

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