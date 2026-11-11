Desi Lydic Will Host THE DAILY SHOW With Kathryn Hahn as Guest

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Desi Lydic hosts an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with Kathryn Hahn as guest.

Emmy-nominated actor Kathryn Hahn sits down with Desi Lydic to discuss how integrating into the NFL cinematic universe for her new film, 'Madden,' was harder than Marvel. They talk about her iconic roles in 'We're the Millers,' 'Agatha All Along,' and 'Step Brothers,' her experience working with comedy legend Will Ferrell, how starring in the live-action of 'Tangled' scored her cool mom credit, and the projects her daughter thinks she should take on next.

Highlights

The Nvidia Honeypot Chinese Sexpionage Scandal, Explained: Desi Lydic breaks down the scandalous sexpionage story surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that's shaking the tech world. Huang engaged in an ongoing affair with an alleged Chinese spy while advocating for permission to sell his company's microchips to the communist superpower, and has garnered sympathy from Trump and ire from others. Plus, Josh Johnson chimes in to defend Huang in his moment of need.

Sports War: Tomlin Tackles Minecraft & Ailing Dutchman Gets the Gift of Gambling: Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper go head-to-head over the latest in sports: legendary Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks off a youthful retirement, former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin builds a sprawling Minecraft city in his downtime, the University of Maryland lures students to football games with a shot at free tuition, and a Dutch hospital patient becomes Sports War's Gambling Hero of the Week!

Digital Originals

This Week!: This week: Desi Lydic!

All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

Desi Lydic, along with the News Team, was previously announced as host of the Tuesday-Thursday episodes this week. Read more in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage.

The Daily Show is also on social media, with podcasts Ears Edition and The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart, and @DailyShowDogs on Instagram.

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