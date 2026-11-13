Desi Lydic Hosts THE DAILY SHOW With Heather Cox Richardson as Guest

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Desi Lydic hosts an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central with historian and author Heather Cox Richardson as guest. Richardson discusses the political state of America and the historic 2026 midterms with Lydic.

Heather Cox Richardson on America's Political History & 'Letters from an American'

'We really can change the direction of our country if we choose to participate in it.' Historian and 'Democracy Awakening' author Heather Cox Richardson chats with Desi Lydic about her work on the political state of America and her most-read Substack politics newsletter, 'Letters from an American.' The two discuss how the historic 2026 midterms compare to past eras of American political change, how the Democrats' road to progress requires holding corrupt leaders accountable, and historical figures (dead or alive) Richardson would invite to a hypothetical dinner party with her and Donald Trump.

Jensen Huang Steps Down as Affairs Pile Up & Scott Colom Paints Mississippi Blue

Desi Lydic dives into Mississippi turning blue for Senator-elect Scott Colom, how protein and blocked federal judge appointments took his opponent Cindy Hyde-Smith down, Trump's accidental role in advancing racial equality, and Jensen Huang's mistress getting out-mistressed by two new reveals.

Under Trump, the EPA has been shirking its responsibilities and rolling back regulations. But one group of Cape Cod women is stepping up. Meet the Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage, aka OLAUG. By diving into ponds and hauling out crap (from cinder blocks to tires to toilets), these iron old maidens are pouring their hearts into doing what the EPA won't. Grace Kuhlenschmidt spent a day with OLAUG, whose stereotype-defying exploits inspired her to suit up and help save the planet one pond at a time -- if she can just pass the tryout.

How to Watch

All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

The episode follows Desi Lydic's earlier turn at the desk with Kathryn Hahn as guest.

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