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Dermot Mulroney said he is being recognized on the street more than ever since THE HUNTING WIVES took off, during a conversation on TODAY about his role as Jed Banks in the Netflix series. In Season 2, his character has his eyes on the governor's seat of Texas before his personal life begins to threaten his career goals.

Mulroney said the series stands apart from what else is on television. "IN A WORLD OF SAMENESS, ANY TIME THERE'S SOMETHING DIFFERENT PEOPLE GRAVITATE TO IT," he said. He described the cast as close-knit, noting that Season 3 will be the longest he has worked with a group of people, and called the connection between castmates part of what makes the show work. Co-stars Brittney Snow and Malin Akerman, whom he called "besties" now, sent a message asking him to recall a night in Charleston when the cast went out dancing for a birthday gathering. Mulroney shared a selfie from the evening and said he ended up on the dance floor at 2:00 in the morning.

The segment ended with Mulroney leading Al Roker through a little two-step in the studio. Mulroney's TODAY appearance also covered NOVEMBER 1963, in which he plays Chucky, who drove the shooter from Chicago to Dallas, opposite John Travolta. He said he worked closely with Travolta to develop their characters and described the film's account of the Kennedy assassination as a family story.

Mulroney's other recent activity includes a spot in the cast of BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS, a benefit gala at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, as covered in a BroadwayWorld spotlight. Season 2 of THE HUNTING WIVES premieres on Netflix on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026.

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