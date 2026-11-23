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Deborah Ann Woll will reprise her role as Faye in Prime Video's GOD OF WAR, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

Woll portrays the character of Faye in the PlayStation video game, God of War Ragnarök (2022). She will also play Faye as the lead character in the upcoming video game, God of War Laufey (2027).

Based on PlayStation's massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order.

Faye Character Description: The mysterious late wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, Faye's abrupt passing sets in motion the events of God of War. Along their journey, Kratos and Atreus discover secrets about Faye that make them wonder how well they truly knew her at all.

Series Logline: God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Cast

Previously announced cast members include Dave Bautista as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, Sonya Walger as Freya, Island Austin as Thrud, Ben Chapple as Magni, Louis Cunningham as Modi, and Evelyn Miller as Gna.

Creative Team

Credit Line: God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, Brad Van Arragon, and Lawrence Trilling. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) directs the first two episodes.

About the Franchise

The God of War franchise from Sony's Santa Monica Studio spans a total of seven games across four PlayStation consoles. The action game series launched in 2005 on the PlayStation 2, with the first God of War. At the center is ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his perilous journey to exact revenge on the Ares, the Greek God of War, after killing his loved ones under the deity's influence. After becoming the ruthless God of War himself, Kratos finds himself constantly looking for a chance to change his fate.

Woll is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Photo Credit: Graham Dunn







Photo Credit: Graham Dunn

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