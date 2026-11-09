De Niro, Stiller and Ariana Grande Play True Confessions With Fallon

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Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande played a round of True Confessions with host Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The game has the four players take turns confessing a random fact, after which the others interrogate the confessor to determine whether the statement is true.

The format puts each participant in two roles: first as the person making the claim, then as part of the group questioning the others. After the questions, the players decide who they believe was telling the truth. The segment brought together De Niro, Stiller and Grande at the same table with Fallon for the guessing game.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock. The source material for this segment does not include details about the guests' current or upcoming projects, so the report is limited to the game itself.

Recent installments from the program include Fallon's Thank You Notes to belt loops, Toblerone and automatic toilets.

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