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De Niro, Stiller, Grande Play True Confessions on Fallon

The trio also talked about the film before a deceptive round of the game.

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Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande discussed starring in Focker In-Law during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The three guests then played a game of True Confessions with host Jimmy Fallon, described as a deceptive version of the game, and shared a clip of a soap opera they starred in with him.

The soap opera clip is the sketch MY FAMILY'S MONEY, which BroadwayWorld covered in De Niro, Stiller, Grande Star in Slow Clap Soap Opera Sketch. The premise follows a director who loved dramatic slow claps a little too much, with Fallon and his three guests playing out the habit on screen.

The trio's conversation about the film itself was covered in Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Ariana Grande Discuss MEET THE PARENTS: FOCKER-IN-LAW. In that conversation, they talked about Grande joining the MEET THE PARENTS cast and filming an intense scene involving the Heimlich maneuver. The three actors also interrupted Fallon's monologue during the same episode run.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes stream on Peacock.

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