David T. Little's SOLDIER SONGS 20th Anniversary Film Streams Free on YouTube

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Blending opera, theater, and rock-infused concert music, Little's work explores the ways popular culture can shape perceptions of war—and the profound psychological consequences of experiencing it firsthand. Premiered in 2006 by the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, the opera is based on extensive interviews with friends and family who served in the military and has been presented by Los Angeles Opera, Atlanta Opera, San Diego Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, PROTOTYPE Festival, Beth Morrison Projects, and the Holland Festival in Amsterdam, among others.

Directed by and starring McCullough, the 2022 film for the Opera Philadelphia Channel offers audiences an intimate, cinematic encounter with Little's powerful examination of war, memory, and trauma. The film went on to earn a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Opera Recording, an International Opera Award nomination, and an OPERA America Award.

'Soldier Songs remains as urgent and resonant today as when David first created it 20 years ago,' said Anthony Roth Costanzo, General Director & President of Opera Philadelphia. 'Making this extraordinary film available for free gives audiences everywhere a chance to experience this work that weaves a complex narrative about war, the people who fight it, and the ways its effects continue long after the battlefield.'

Watch the trailer:

More About David T. Little

The 2026-2027 season features several major milestones for Little's opera catalog in addition to the 20th anniversary of Soldier Songs (2006). Dog Days (2012) marks its 15th anniversary with its Canadian premiere in a new production by Tapestry Opera and Against the Grain Theatre, directed by Michael Hidetoshi Mori, with new productions to follow in Bremen, Germany, and Melbourne, Australia, as part of the anniversary in 2027, as well as a special 15th-anniversary concert presented by the PROTOTYPE Festival and BRIC Arts Media in NYC. JFK (2016) marks its 10th anniversary with its East Coast premiere by Boston Modern Orchestra Project and Odyssey Opera. Among his newest works, SIN-EATER (2023) will be performed by The Crossing as part of The Crossing's annual Month of Moderns, and What Belongs to You (2024), winner of the 2025 MCANA Award, will receive its New York premiere presented by NYU Skirball in spring 2027.

Additional season highlights include Vinkensport (2010) at Boston University, his GRAMMY-nominated Black Lodge (2019) preceded by Dark Hymnal (2024) at Carolina Performing Arts, Hellhound (2013) at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, a portrait concert of Canadian premieres by Adam Sherkin with Piano Lunaire in Toronto, Little's complete piano works performed by James Johnston at the Ruckus412 New Music Festival in Pittsburgh, and the premieres of new film scores for Pentimento (2026) and You Were Never Alone (2026).

Little's Black Lodge was nominated for the 2024 GRAMMY Award for Best Opera Recording and received a Music Theater Now international prize. The metal-infused opera, with a libretto by poet Anne Waldman, was premiered by Beth Morrison Projects at Opera Philadelphia, with a soundtrack released by Cantaloupe Music, and was presented at Carolina Performing Arts in October 2026 after outings in Los Angeles, New York, Rotterdam, Stockholm, and Malmö.

In September 2024, Little unveiled What Belongs to You, an opera that 'shakes your world' (Musical America), based on the celebrated novel by Garth Greenwell, developed for GRAMMY-winners tenor Karim Sulayman and Alarm Will Sound, and directed by Mark Morris. Its world-premiere recording, featuring Sulayman and Alarm Will Sound under Alan Pierson, was released on Bright Shiny Things in June 2026. The opera followed another major work, the searching theatrical choral piece SIN-EATER, premiered in Philadelphia by The Crossing and Bergamot Quartet in the fall of 2023, conducted by Donald Nally. Based on the ancient practice of paying the poor to ritualistically 'eat' the sins of the rich, allowing the privileged to move on to the next life cleansed of their guilty deeds, the work drew praise from The Wall Street Journal for its 'shattering impact.'

Little has been commissioned by institutions and performers including The Kennedy Center, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, New World Symphony, London Sinfonietta, The Crossing, Kronos Quartet, and Beth Morrison Projects. His music has been presented by Carnegie Hall, Holland Festival, Venice Biennale, LA Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Opera Philadelphia, Opéra de Montréal, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and LA Philharmonic.

Little's recorded catalog includes nearly 30 commercial releases on such labels as New Amsterdam Records, PENTATONE, Sono Luminus, Bright Shiny Things, and Cantaloupe Music, including the recently released Hang Together, recorded by James Johnston and released just ahead of the recent election.

Little is the founding artistic director and former drummer of the amplified chamber ensemble Newspeak, which explores the relationship of music and politics, while confronting head-on the boundaries between the classical and rock traditions. It has released four commercial recordings, with a fifth on the way.

Little received a 2023 fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and is a recipient of the Copland House Residency Award. Since 2015, Little has served on the composition faculty at Mannes-The New School in New York City, where he is currently program chair. His music is published by Boosey & Hawkes. Learn more at www.davidtlittle.com.

Photo Credit: Opera Philadelphia



Photo Credit: Opera Philadelphia

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