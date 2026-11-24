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David Sedaris discussed being named to Vogue's Best Dressed list for 2026, a haircut from Dax Shepard and an Oscars night spent on the wrong side of the red carpet during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel introduced the author and humorist by promoting his newest bestseller, The Land and Its People.

Sedaris said the Vogue list of 50 people had come out that day and included Celine Dion, John Malkovich and Jennifer Lawrence. "I wouldn't have nominated me," he said, adding that he suspected he was the oldest person on it. He also said Shepard cut his hair before a Pasadena show, and that he writes about every haircut he has ever had in his diary, mostly because of the conversations with barbers. He recalled a Traverse City, Michigan, barber who answers nuisance calls with "Deputy Marshal Brad Turner."

Sedaris explained that he attended the Academy Awards because The New Yorker produced the animated short Retirement Plan and asked him to write something about it, after which the film was nominated. He keeps a list on his computer called Stars I Have Seen, which only counts people spotted in the wild. At the Vanity Fair party, he said, a man holding the Oscar for best animated short pulled him into a photo, which meant the film's Irish team later saw him posed with their rivals.

The conversation also covered his long book signings, where he talks with each person in line, and his habit of telling strangers lies, mostly about death. He said he once told a driver and his wife that lightning had killed his father, mother and older sister. During a commercial break he drew in Kimmel's copy of the book, and Kimmel shared the drawing when the show returned. The Land and Its People is out now.

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