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Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle joins veteran journalist Anthony Mason for a wide-ranging new episode of Alchemy with Anthony Mason, reflecting on the uncertainty of getting films made, the stories that inspire him and the moment a movie belongs to its audience. Known for Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, Boyle also discusses his latest film, Ink, about Rupert Murdoch's takeover of The Sun and editor Larry Lamb's role in transforming it into a tabloid powerhouse. The episode premieres today on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Boyle recalls the moment Slumdog Millionaire faced the prospect of going straight to DVD after Warner Bros. closed the division that would have released it. 'I was horrified,' he tells Mason, explaining that, at the time, the phrase felt like 'an absolute nail in your professional coffin.' He credits Peter Rice and Searchlight with recognizing the film's potential and becoming the right partner to bring it to audiences. Boyle also describes how his experience making The Beach changed his approach to Slumdog, leading him to bring a smaller crew to India and work closely with the local film industry.

Boyle also revisits his early pick of Robert Pattinson as James Bond, after Mason points out that he suggested the actor for the role back in 2019. 'He's a movie star. And I could see that from the first Twilight films,' Boyle says, praising Pattinson's talent and British pedigree. He also puts forward his own Ink star: 'Jack O'Connell would have been a great Bond as well.'

Turning to Ink, Boyle explains why he saw Murdoch and Lamb's partnership as an 'ignition point' for a tabloid sensibility that still shapes the attention economy. He discusses casting Guy Pearce as Murdoch and Jack O'Connell as Lamb, the challenges of financing the film and the multiple-camera approach that helped preserve the live tension of its opening encounter.

The conversation also returns to Trainspotting, with Boyle remembering how reading John Hodge's first 20 pages on the London Underground convinced him they had to make the film. 'It's not trying to pick the best one,' he says of choosing projects. 'It's just getting on board with the one that you believe in, really.'

Boyle also takes Mason behind the scenes of the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, recalling the unlikely pitch that led Queen Elizabeth II to appear alongside Daniel Craig's James Bond. 'We thought, we'll never achieve it. We'll never get it. But we should ask,' he says. He remembers the Queen as sharp and quick to retain direction, and reflects on creating a ceremony rooted in a shared sense of belonging.

Across the episode, Boyle discusses his beginnings in theater, the anxiety and value of test screenings, and the challenge of adapting Yesterday into a stage musical.

Alchemy with Anthony Mason is available now on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. New episodes are released every Wednesday at 7am ET.

About Alchemy with Anthony Mason

Alchemy with Anthony Mason is a long-form interview series exploring the creative process as an act of transformation. Through in-depth conversations with leading artists, musicians, and cultural figures, the series reveals how lived experience becomes artistic expression. Find Alchemy on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Instagram and TikTok.

About Anthony Mason

Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.

Photo Credit: John Tanner







Photo Credit: John Tanner

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