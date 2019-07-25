Tony Nominee Danielle Brooks Releases Debut EP, FOUR

Danielle Brooks just released her debut EP,FOUR. The EP includes the new original song "Seasons," which is featured in the final season of her critically acclaimed and Award-winning Netflix series Orange Is The New Black, which premieres this Friday, July 26.

The GRAMMY Award-winner brings her soulful and thoughtful voice to these original songs. This EP is a reflection and a reminder to never forget who you are, where you've come from, remember those who have held your hand along the way and to always stay in gratitude.

"My EP is four stories that reflect my being," says Danielle. "While I was at Juilliard, I had a director who gave me the wonderful gift of defining the word 'being':a person in complete and perfect state, lacking no essential characteristics, perfect, God like. And I realized that this EP is exactly what its' supposed to be, it's truthful and comes from my heart."

Danielle says of the song "Seasons," featured on FOUR, "I wrote the song for my Orange girls and built the song's story by trying to incorporate as many of their names that I could. We are a family and this song is my gift to them in honor of the love they have shown me and lifelong sisterhood we built together."

The four-track EP also includes "Black Woman," which was released earlier this year, and plays homage to the power of being a beautiful, strong black woman. TheR&B/Soul track song has a universal message about overcoming self-doubt and celebrating the peace we all find when we accept ourselves for who we are. In the moving, accompanying music video, directed by Brooks, she evokes an emotional and enigmatic performance complements her incredibly rich and soulful voice.

Watch the video below!

An accomplished artist, singer and song writer, Danielle received her BFA from the prestigious Julliard School and received a TONY nomination in 2016 for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for her performance in The Color Purple. Danielle is an Executive Producer on the TONY Award-winning hit Broadway show Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations. She most recently stared in The Public's production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by TONY Award-winner Kenny Leon, where she earned rave reviews across the board for her leading performance. She next appears in the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Award-winning film "Clemency," staring Alfre Woodard, which comes out later this year. Brooks is on the Artistic Board of Urban Arts Partnership, which advances the intellectual, social and artistic development of underserved public school students through arts-integrated education programs to close the achievement gap.

FOUR is executive produced by Will Wells (Logic, Barbra Streisand, Wu Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean).





Related Articles View More TV Stories