Daniel Radcliffe on Tracy Morgan Stories He Can't Repeat

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Daniel Radcliffe said he can't repeat most of his stories about working with Tracy Morgan during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Radcliffe sat down with host Seth Meyers to talk about filming Season 2 of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, in which he appears alongside Morgan.

The conversation moved beyond the set to Radcliffe's home life. He described his son imitating him while the two watch sports, a detail that served as one of the lighter personal anecdotes of the segment. Radcliffe also talked about the experience of seeing people dressed as Harry Potter for Halloween, a subject that fit the timing of the interview.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is available to stream on Peacock, where the second season of the series is now available. The Late Night interview focused on the production of that season and on Radcliffe's working relationship with Morgan, with Radcliffe teasing that the bulk of what he has to share about their time together is not suitable to repeat on air.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights on NBC at 12:35 a.m. ET/11:35 p.m. CT. The program has recently hosted a run of guests discussing film, television and stage work, including Bradley Whitford, who spoke about his Broadway revival of A Few Good Men.

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