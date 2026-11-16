Daniel Radcliffe on Megan Thee Stallion, STEPS and Raising a Son in NYC

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Daniel Radcliffe talked about the second season of THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS, his friendship with Megan Thee Stallion, and what he has learned from raising his son in New York City during an appearance on TODAY. In the sports mockumentary sitcom, Radcliffe plays the director of the show's documentary.

Radcliffe also discussed taking on a voice-acting role in the new animated film STEPS. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Radcliffe voices The Prince in the Netflix animated reimagining of Cinderella, which focuses on the story's stepsisters. The voice cast also includes Peter Dinklage, Young Mazino, Bette Midler, Stephanie Hsu, Amanda Seyfried, Nikki Glaser and Ali Wong. STEPS is set for release on Netflix on November 20, 2026.

On the series, Radcliffe stars opposite Tracy Morgan, who plays former football star Reggie Dinkins, while Radcliffe's character, documentarian Arthur Tobin, follows him as both men chase redemption. Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared in Season 1 as Denise, a divorced mom who had a flirtation with Arthur, is set to return as a guest star in the Season 2 finale. New episodes air Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Radcliffe, a Tony Award winner for Merrily We Roll Along, was most recently a Tony nominee for Every Brilliant Thing, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

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