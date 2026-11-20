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Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning will appear together on screen for the first time in THE NIGHTINGALE, a World War II historical drama, with a first-look trailer shown on TODAY. The film follows two sisters living in France who must figure out how to confront and deal with the realities of the war.

On air, the segment noted that fans of THE NIGHTINGALE have been asking for it to be made into a movie. The trailer includes lines of dialogue touching on family and resistance, among them "I have one job, to keep my family safe," and "Ordinary people like us have to stand up."

Elle Fanning was also on the program to discuss her role in the new HUNGER GAMES film. As BroadwayWorld reported, she spoke with TODAY about playing a young Effie Trinket in THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING, which opens in theaters on November 20, 2026.

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