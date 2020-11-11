Daily Show Co-Creator Lizz Winstead Returns To The Stage On A Lake For Her Comedy Special

Made up of honest, hilarious, and wholly untested material, this is a video-on-demand comedy experience that is brave and one-of-a-kind.

Watch the trailer for the one-hour comedy special from Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead that kicks open the door on everything uncomfortable and human about systemic racism, the coronavirus and the entire election from the pre-game to the post-game from here:

For comedian and "Daily Show" co-creator Lizz Winstead, 2020 meant being quarantined alone at her New York City apartment, while watching her hometown of Minneapolis implode after the murder of George Floyd. And then there was that whole election thing. Winstead had a lot to say about all of it, and with no outlet in NYC to let it all out, she packed up and headed back to Minneapolis to turn her thoughts and feelings into a raw and real comedy special called "Corona Borealis: A Night of Comedy Under The Stars."

Winstead wanted to do this special as in-the-moment as possible, so she created a total DIY experience. Made up of honest, hilarious, and wholly untested material, this is a video-on-demand comedy experience that is brave and one-of-a-kind. Shot in two parts, Winstead's first show was in late September, performed on a rickety stage she helped build, lit with string lights and candles, on the shore of one of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes with an audience of 20 fans watching from the water in kayaks.

She will be shooting the second half of the special around a campfire in the woods, with another socially distanced audience of 20, on November 14, one week after the presidential election was called.

Winstead explains, "I wanted to create a deeply personal experience that reflected the emotions we are all feeling, so I was hands-on in creating every aspect of the show. I crafted individual picnic baskets for the audience, so they could enjoy a safe, socially distanced pre-show gathering, and I helped design and build the sets. I had to tape the show in two parts because kayaks DON'T work on a frozen lake, so I had to shoot part one pre-election, but couldn't leave audiences hanging, so it seemed right to finish the special with a post-election outdoor fireside comedy catharsis with s'mores, mulled wine and two pairs of long underwear.

I watched Minnesotans sit in a snowstorm to watch Amy Klobuchar, so I figured they would be willing to do it for me. Mostly because I offered them free booze."

The result is a hilarious and emotional takedown of Winstead's own and others' white privilege, the utter incompetence of the US handling of COVID-19, and Winstead's undignified struggles with being trapped without human contact during quarantine. And of course it is all set against the emotional backdrop, and eventual catharsis, that was the 2020 election cycle. Winstead has created a comedy experience that only the creator of "The Daily Show" could pull off in the midst of a pandemic.

Winstead chose Thanksgiving weekend as her release date because the material is fresh and in the news cycle and covers all the topics that are sure to dominate folks' conversations at the Thanksgiving table and throughout the holiday season.

Hopefully folks can watch this together as a family and experience a collective laughter exhale, Winstead says, "or watch it alone and use the jokes to face down the Karens in YOUR family. Either way, I think it's a win-win!"

To truly reflect the reality of 2020, Winstead also wanted to center a she-ro of hers, so within the show is an incredible conversation with Minneapolis Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins, the first Black transgender woman ever elected to political office, who represents the district where George Floyd's death happened. Winstead and Jenkins talk white supremacy, community policing, violence against women, particularly Black trans women, and how white folks can better advocate for communities of color.

Corona Borealis will be available on November 25th at VIMEO VOD.

The majority of proceeds from the special will benefit Winstead's non profit organization Abortion Access Force

Tickets Available Here.

