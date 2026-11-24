"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
DIG SEASON 1 Soundtrack Music by Sherri Chung Released by Lakeshore Records
The album of 38 tracks accompanies the Greek-set series based on Kate Myers' novel Excavations.
Lakeshore Records has released the soundtrack album for DIG Season 1, with music by composer Sherri Chung. The series, created by Amy Poehler and Mike Schur, is streaming now on Peacock.
Stream the album: https://orcd.co/dig-ost
About DIG
Based on Kate Myers' bestselling novel Excavations (HarperCollins, 2023), the show will follow a group of four female archaeologists at a wildly different crossroads in their respective lives. While unearthing a site in Greece, the team unexpectedly discovers a long-buried secret that could rewrite history as we know it, kicking off a high-stakes international conspiracy.
Notes Chung: 'The Dig score was a thrill to write. It's a fun, zany, Greek-inspired score with comedy, mystery, adventure and heart. Working with the musicians to bring this music to life was a real highlight in the process.'
Tracklist
01. Dig Main Title
02. We Are So fed
03. Gone
04. Our Lives Are Going To Change
05. Caught In A Lie
06. The Opposite Of Boats
07. Cookies And Lies
08. I Scared My Friend Group Away
09. Life Is A Bitch, So We Marry You Now
10. If You Don't Have A Sheep Dog, Be The Sheep Dog
11. I Am Legit Sorry
12. A Little Miscommunication
13. Where She Should Stay
14. A Very Strange Summer And A Very Upsetting Day
15. If It All Goes South, You Can Run Faster Than Him
16. Sharing A Full Moon
17. Don't Tell Neville
18. More Kisses
19. Another Hot One, Huh
20. Attention Everyone, The Cuties Are Defective
21. That Sexy Bitch Is Trying To Steal Something
22. Realizations
23. The Other Him
24. Dirty American Work Boots
25. You're Great At What You Do
26. I Love The Person You Were
27. First Kiss
28. Brought In For Questioning
29. An Olive Juice Reaction
30. Two Bum Shoulders And A Creaky Elbow
31. Well That Figures
32. Breaching Neville's Hidey Hole
33. Grown Up Stuff
34. Something About You
35. Hot Girl Manic Energy
36. Elise Knows What To Do
37. Someone Has A Secret
38. Phone Calls
About Sherri Chung
Three-time Emmy nominated composer Sherri Chung has been recognized internationally as a trailblazer in the world of film and television scoring. Her music transcends genre and fuses inspirations—both traditional and emerging—in support of filmmakers' visions worldwide.
Chung recently composed the scores for HBO Max/Amblin's two season animated series Gremlins: Secrets of The Mogwai and Gremlins: The Wild Batch, for which she was nominated for 2 Emmy Awards for Best Music Direction And Composition for An Animated Program. Other recent credits include Netflix's live action feature film Happiness For Beginners, NBC's Found, and the Peacock original series Based on a True Story, which gave Chung her third Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). Frequently recognized for her other television credits, including CW network series' Kung Fu, Batwoman, and Riverdale, NBC's Blindspot, and Ava DuVernay's limited series The Red Line, Chung has also scored numerous feature films, documentaries, and commercials. Recent film credits include Warner Bros Studio's Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, Tyler Perry's Divorce In The Black, and The Lost Husband, the latter of which garnered her a Society of Composers and Lyricists nomination for Best Score for an Independent Studio Film. She also recently scored Eli Roth's documentary series, Let The Devil In, currently airing on MGM+.
Upcoming projects include Amy Poehler and Michael Schur's Dig and others set to air on Amazon and Paramount+.
Alongside her composing work, Chung is also a pianist, vocalist, performer and songwriter. As a vocalist, she has recorded for films (Sony Pictures' '65' and the recent A24 film 'Heretic'), commercials, trailer music, and television (ABC's Resurrection, CW's Arrow and NBC's Blindspot). Her voice can also be heard on the Netflix documentary series The Keepers (Emmy nominated for Outstanding Documentary). An active member of the film music industry, Chung also served for 4 years as Governor of the Music Branch of the Television Academy.
About Lakeshore Records
Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.
For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.
Lakeshore's blog Soundtracks, Scores And More is available at https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com.
SherriChung 04 BW FINAL PhotoCredit Angela Marklew
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