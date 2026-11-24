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Lakeshore Records has released the soundtrack album for DIG Season 1, with music by composer Sherri Chung. The series, created by Amy Poehler and Mike Schur, is streaming now on Peacock.

Stream the album: https://orcd.co/dig-ost

About DIG

Based on Kate Myers' bestselling novel Excavations (HarperCollins, 2023), the show will follow a group of four female archaeologists at a wildly different crossroads in their respective lives. While unearthing a site in Greece, the team unexpectedly discovers a long-buried secret that could rewrite history as we know it, kicking off a high-stakes international conspiracy.

Notes Chung: 'The Dig score was a thrill to write. It's a fun, zany, Greek-inspired score with comedy, mystery, adventure and heart. Working with the musicians to bring this music to life was a real highlight in the process.'

Tracklist

01. Dig Main Title

02. We Are So fed

03. Gone

04. Our Lives Are Going To Change

05. Caught In A Lie

06. The Opposite Of Boats

07. Cookies And Lies

08. I Scared My Friend Group Away

09. Life Is A Bitch, So We Marry You Now

10. If You Don't Have A Sheep Dog, Be The Sheep Dog

11. I Am Legit Sorry

12. A Little Miscommunication

13. Where She Should Stay

14. A Very Strange Summer And A Very Upsetting Day

15. If It All Goes South, You Can Run Faster Than Him

16. Sharing A Full Moon

17. Don't Tell Neville

18. More Kisses

19. Another Hot One, Huh

20. Attention Everyone, The Cuties Are Defective

21. That Sexy Bitch Is Trying To Steal Something

22. Realizations

23. The Other Him

24. Dirty American Work Boots

25. You're Great At What You Do

26. I Love The Person You Were

27. First Kiss

28. Brought In For Questioning

29. An Olive Juice Reaction

30. Two Bum Shoulders And A Creaky Elbow

31. Well That Figures

32. Breaching Neville's Hidey Hole

33. Grown Up Stuff

34. Something About You

35. Hot Girl Manic Energy

36. Elise Knows What To Do

37. Someone Has A Secret

38. Phone Calls

About Sherri Chung

Three-time Emmy nominated composer Sherri Chung has been recognized internationally as a trailblazer in the world of film and television scoring. Her music transcends genre and fuses inspirations—both traditional and emerging—in support of filmmakers' visions worldwide.

Chung recently composed the scores for HBO Max/Amblin's two season animated series Gremlins: Secrets of The Mogwai and Gremlins: The Wild Batch, for which she was nominated for 2 Emmy Awards for Best Music Direction And Composition for An Animated Program. Other recent credits include Netflix's live action feature film Happiness For Beginners, NBC's Found, and the Peacock original series Based on a True Story, which gave Chung her third Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). Frequently recognized for her other television credits, including CW network series' Kung Fu, Batwoman, and Riverdale, NBC's Blindspot, and Ava DuVernay's limited series The Red Line, Chung has also scored numerous feature films, documentaries, and commercials. Recent film credits include Warner Bros Studio's Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, Tyler Perry's Divorce In The Black, and The Lost Husband, the latter of which garnered her a Society of Composers and Lyricists nomination for Best Score for an Independent Studio Film. She also recently scored Eli Roth's documentary series, Let The Devil In, currently airing on MGM+.

Upcoming projects include Amy Poehler and Michael Schur's Dig and others set to air on Amazon and Paramount+.

Alongside her composing work, Chung is also a pianist, vocalist, performer and songwriter. As a vocalist, she has recorded for films (Sony Pictures' '65' and the recent A24 film 'Heretic'), commercials, trailer music, and television (ABC's Resurrection, CW's Arrow and NBC's Blindspot). Her voice can also be heard on the Netflix documentary series The Keepers (Emmy nominated for Outstanding Documentary). An active member of the film music industry, Chung also served for 4 years as Governor of the Music Branch of the Television Academy.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.

Lakeshore's blog Soundtracks, Scores And More is available at https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com.





SherriChung 04 BW FINAL PhotoCredit Angela Marklew

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