DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL to Run at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor

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Thank You 5 Productions presents Disney's 'Descendants: The Musical,' Nov. 20-29 at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

'Descendants: The Musical,' based on the popular Disney Channel original movies, follows the exploits of the teenage children of some of Disney's most infamous villains. As they leave the Isle of the Lost for the first time to attend school in the kingdom of Auradon, friendships form and loyalties are tested when these next-generation heroes and villains must decide who they want to be—and whether they will follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or forge a new future.

With songs like 'Rotten to the Core' and 'Ways to Be Wicked,' fans of the movies and newcomers alike will be singing along and cheering for their favorite characters—beloved and wicked alike. 'Descendants' promises to be a thrilling theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast of 'Descendants: The Musical' includes Natalie Maldonado of East Windsor, N.J.; Mary Kate O'Connor of Hamilton, N.J.; Darius King of Burlington, N.J.; Finn Piparo of Allentown, N.J.; Cindy Chait of West Windsor, N.J.; Angela Ronan of Manalapan, N.J.; Emmanuel Ebba III of East Windsor; Travis Weaver of Hamilton; Ed Liu of Princeton Junction, N.J.; Crystal Huau of Hightstown, N.J.; Danielle Campay of Hamilton; Fiona Wang of Plainsboro, N.J.; Jacob Ryan King of Wrightstown, N.J.; Annina Valenti of Jamesburg, N.J.; Ethan Shaev of Ewing, N.J.; Karan Jalundhwala of Princeton Junction; Chris Boerner of East Windsor; Karaline Rosen of Robbinsville, N.J.; Kheil Canono of Lawrence, N.J.; Emily Leta Ewig of Lawrence; Karina Godovanyy of Lawrenceville, N.J.; Micah Goldschmidt of West Windsor; Aileen Lutz of King of Prussia, Pa.; Gabrielle Mueller of Robbinsville; Kelsey Schreibersdorf of Lawrence; and Emmet Wall of Monmouth Junction, N.J.

'Descendants: The Musical' is directed by Laurie Gougher, and choreographed by Sheilla Kraft and assistant choreographer Simon Hamilton. Music director is Karaline Rosen, dance captain is Gabrielle Mueller, and tech supervisor is Evan Paine. Set design is by Shawn Simmons, lighting by Vicki Kaiser, and sound by Evan Paine and Owen Whitman. Costumes are by Sheron Williams and assistant costumer Elias Snare; propmaster is Miranda Williams and stage manager is Beverly Kuo-Hamilton.

Performance Details

Dates and showtimes for 'Descendants: The Musical' are Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

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