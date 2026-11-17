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Hulu has announced a documentary film, 'The Symphony of Dance,' an intimate look at Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough's ('Dancing with the Stars') journey of recovery and the fight to dance again.

'The Symphony of Dance,' directed and produced by Emmy-winner Jason Bergh, premieres Nov. 23 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The documentary streams ahead of the season 35 finale of 'Dancing with the Stars,' airing Tuesday, Nov. 24 live on ABC and Disney+, and next day on Hulu.

About the Documentary

Three months after their wedding, Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Hough face an unimaginable test when Hayley suffers a brain injury while dancing on stage. Facing a long recovery, cognitive setbacks, and no guarantee she will ever dance again, Hayley becomes determined to return to the stage on her own terms. Their story is an intimate portrait of love, ambition, identity, and resilience as a newly married couple navigates fear, uncertainty, and the difficult work of beginning again. Whether Hayley dances one number or simply walks back onto the stage, the journey becomes about more than performing. It is about reclaiming her life, her agency, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Credits

'The Symphony of Dance' is produced by Voyeur Vérité. The project is directed by Jason Bergh and produced by Jason Bergh, Stephan Bielecki and Caitlin Alba-Rothstein. Executive producers include Courtney Carter, Jeff Golenberg, Derek Hough, and Hayley Erbert Hough.

This project joins Hulu's documentary programming, including 'Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke,' 'Betrayal: Dirty Secrets,' 'Swipe Right on the Devil,' 'Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death,' and 'Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie,' which launched Nov. 16 and was also directed by Emmy-winner Jason Bergh.







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