DANCING WITH THE STARS Sends Couple Home on Disney Night

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One couple was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars after a Disney-themed night in which the competition's eight remaining couples performed routines inspired by Disney's Broadway musicals. Good Morning America covered the results in a segment on the elimination.

The episode centered on the Disney theme, with each of the eight remaining couples taking the floor with a routine drawn from the world of Disney's stage musicals. By the end of the night, the field was narrowed as another couple was sent home.

The Good Morning America segment recaps the evening and the elimination. Additional details from the episode, including the names of the couples and the specific musicals referenced, are available through the full GMA report linked in the segment's description.

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