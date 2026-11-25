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The finalists of DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35 joined Good Morning America for an afterparty segment after Paralympian Ezra Frech and his partner Daniela Karagach won the Mirrorball Trophy. The hosts reported that Frech became the first amputee to win the competition.

The finale included a freestyle in which Frech and Karagach chose to begin the dance without his prosthetic. Mid-performance, the prosthetic came off, and the pair continued and completed the routine, including a lift performed on one leg. A Good Morning America report noted that the season was record-breaking, with more than double the votes of the previous season's premiere.

Frech was shown in a clip of his first Good Morning America appearance, at age four. Asked what he would say to that boy, he said, "he would be very proud." Asked how he would celebrate, Frech said he planned to go home and be with his family, adding that the celebration was spending the night on a private jet with the cast. "I love this cast so much and I have so much respect and admiration for each and every single one of you," he said.

Tatiana described the cast as "an amazing group of people to be a part of" and said the Fresh Prince family sent a video message after her freestyle. Conor, known as a comedian, said he tried to bring humor to the competition and called the cast "my family now." Tatiana also said she was glad to share the stage again with Alfonso, who hosted the show.

Frech and Karagach discussed the freestyle mishap in more detail in a separate Good Morning America appearance.

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