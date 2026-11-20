"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
DANCING WITH THE STARS Finale Songs Revealed for Final Five
The three-hour season finale will air live coast to coast for the first time in the show's history.
Sam Champion revealed the songs the final five couples will dance to in the DANCING WITH THE STARS season finale during a Pop News segment on Good Morning America, as the competition heads into a three-hour live broadcast.
According to Champion, Amber and Pasha will dance to Madonna's Like a Prayer, while Ezra and Daniela will perform a freestyle to Numb by Linkin Park. Tatiana and Yan are set to dance to Judy Garland's version of Over the Rainbow, a choice Champion called a "surprise choice." Mora and Mark will perform to Marilyn Monroe's Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend, and Connor and Riley will draw on Tom Holland's Lip Sync Battle performance of Singing in the Rain and Umbrella.
The finale will be the first in DWTS history to air live coast to coast, with voting open at the same time for all viewers on Tuesday starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and 5:00 p.m. Pacific on ABC and Disney Plus. Champion said Ginger Zee will have a front-row seat in the ballroom for the broadcast, and that GMA will follow with a Dancing with the Stars afterparty.
The finale follows a semifinal night in which Harry and Jenna were eliminated, as BroadwayWorld reported, leaving five couples in the competition.
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