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The Arena at Southlake, operated by TRP Now, Inc., has announced 'Feast Week,' which kicks off with two days of food distribution in downtown Atlanta and Clayton County, then moves into D-Nice's two-night residency on Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28. With the rallying cry 'We Give Thanks, Then We Turn Up,' the week brings the community together for holiday generosity and two nights of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Soca.

'Thanksgiving is about gratitude first, so Feast Week feeds families before a single ticket is scanned,' said Rashid Mausi, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer of TRP Now. 'Then Clayton County gets to celebrate at home, in its own arena.'

Monday, November 23 | 'We Feed The Block' Thanksgiving Community Feast & Resource Fair

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Liberty Plaza (262 Capitol Ave. SE, Atlanta), across from the Georgia State Capitol, The Arena at Southlake and TRP Now will join 'We Feed the Block' and the Georgia Youth Scholarship Program to feed more than 750 people. The event will provide food boxes and essential supplies and connect families with community resources. 'We Feed the Block' was founded by Sebastiana Laremont, attorney Gerald Griggs, GRAMMY-Award-winning producer Jazze Pha, and six-time Stellar Award nominee Jevon Dewand. Jazze Pha and Dewand will perform together for the first time since delivering their Top 10 gospel airplay hit '10X My Blessings' at the 2026 Stellar Awards.

Tuesday, November 24 | 'Area In Need's' 10th Annual Thanksgiving Community Food Giveaway

In partnership with Clayton County, The Arena at Southlake will host 'Area in Need' with Missionary House, Inc. for its 10th annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. Families can pick up Thanksgiving groceries and connect with community resources from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1300 Southlake Circle, Suite 2000, Morrow, Ga.

Friday, November 27 | D-Nice Presents The Feast, Night One

D-Nice will be joined by Too $hort, Machel Montano, David Banner, Digable Planets, and Lloyd.

Saturday, November 28 | D-Nice Presents The Feast, Night Two

D-Nice will be joined by the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Jazze Pha.

Kenny Burns hosts both nights. Doors open at 7 p.m., and performances begin at 8 p.m. Additional artists will be announced.

Coming Up at The Arena at Southlake

The holiday calendar continues on Saturday, December 12, with T.I.'s 25th Anniversary Celebration, a black-tie concert featuring Orchestra Noir and special guests. The evening celebrates 25 years of the Atlanta artist's career. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets and VIP Suites

Tickets for D-Nice Presents The Feast are on sale now. In the spirit of giving, an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free deal is available online here from November 16–23. Enter code THANKS and select BOGO at checkout. VIP suites or holiday parties can also be booked by calling 678-918-9033 or emailing info@thearenaatsouthlake.com.

About The Arena at Southlake

The Arena at Southlake is a premier, multi-purpose venue owned by Clayton County Public Schools and stewarded by the Clayton County Board of Education. Purpose-built to host graduations, school sporting events, and milestone moments for Clayton County students and families, the arena also serves as a destination for concerts, professional sports, conventions, expos, and large-scale community events. Venue management and day-to-day operations are led by TRP Now, Inc., providing a dedicated point of contact for event inquiries, rentals, and operational coordination. With seating for 8,000 guests, the arena features modern architecture, flexible event spaces, premium seating, luxury suites, a rooftop terrace, and ample parking. Located minutes from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, The Arena at Southlake is a Clayton County school board-owned property, managed and operated by TRP Now, Inc. For event information, visit thearenaatsouthlake.com.

About The Right Productions

Founded in 1996 by President & CEO Shahida Mausi, The Right Productions, Inc. is an award-winning venue management, event production, and experiential programming company. The Right Productions, under TRP Now, Inc., manages and operates The Arena at Southlake in Clayton County, Georgia. Since 2004, TRP has also managed Detroit's 6,000-seat Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, producing concerts and events along the city's riverfront.





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