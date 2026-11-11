Cynthia Nixon Discusses Broadway Costar Reunion on THE GILDED AGE

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Cynthia Nixon talked about reuniting with a Broadway costar on Season 4 of THE GILDED AGE, as well as the surprise cameos in the latest episode, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. The conversation centered on the new season of the HBO period drama and on who turns up in the most recent installment.

Nixon plays Ada Brooks in the series, which is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn and Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russell, with Morgan Spector also in the cast.

Season 4 follows the Russell family as they reckon with the consequences of Bertha Russell's rise in society. Prior BroadwayWorld coverage notes that Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. The season consists of eight episodes released weekly on Sundays.

BroadwayWorld also shared a preview of the season's third episode in Video: THE GILDED AGE Season 4 Episode 3 Preview on HBO Max.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone