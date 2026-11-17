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NBC's annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree returns with the two-hour 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' special, airing live on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Immediately following 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' is 'Christmas with Snoop,' airing at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Emmy, Tony, two-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo ('Wicked,' 'Harriet') will make her debut as host of this year's special and treat audiences to musical performances throughout the night. The festive evening will also feature performances of holiday favorites from Kelly Clarkson, EJAE, Kirk Franklin, Wynonna Judd, JYT, Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley and Alex Warren, with additional acts to be announced. Keeping with tradition, the Radio City Rockettes, stars of the 'Christmas Spectacular' at Radio City Music Hall, will wow viewers with a show-stopping performance.

NBC's 'TODAY' anchors Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will also be part of the celebration.

''Christmas in Rockefeller Center' captures the spirit and magic of the holiday season, bringing together unforgettable performances, the energy of New York and a timeless tradition that connects generations,' said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBC & Peacock. 'It's incredibly special that we get to bring this moment to life year after year and share the excitement with millions of viewers.'

'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' is produced by Universal Television in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive produce. Glenn Weiss directs.

Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC Owned Television Stations and numerous NBC affiliates nationwide starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check local listings. The hour will be hosted by Mario Lopez and WNBC news anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery. Additionally, Gabriel Coronel from 'En Casa con Telemundo' and Jimena Gallego of the reality series 'La Casa de los Famosos' will host Telemundo's simulcast of 'Navidades en Rockefeller Center (Christmas in Rockefeller Center),' airing live at 9 p.m. ET.

About the Tree and the Tradition

The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree dates back more than 90 years to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later in 1933 in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the then eight-month-old RCA Building (the current Comcast Building). The Christmas tree gathering was enhanced in 1936 with the opening of the Rink at Rockefeller Center. NBC-TV televised the tree lighting for the first time in 1951 on 'The Kate Smith Show' and as part of the nationwide 'Howdy Doody' show from 1953-55. Tishman Speyer has continued to steward this beloved New York City tradition, welcoming millions of visitors from around the world to celebrate the holiday season for the last 30 years.

The annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 76-foot-tall, 50-foot-wide Norway spruce from West Edmeston, N.Y. The tree weighs approximately 11 tons and will be adorned with tens of thousands of multi-colored LED lights and topped with a three-dimensional, 900-pound Swarovski star.

NBCUniversal will continue its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation for the 18th consecutive year helping to support tree-planting efforts in forests impacted by natural disasters. This year NBCUniversal will plant nearly 25,000 trees in Perdido and Escambia River Water Management Areas, helping to improve water quality and habitat for a variety of native plant and animal species as the region continues to recover from the effects of Hurricane Helene. The Arbor Day Foundation, a global tree-planting nonprofit, has aided tree recovery in disaster-affected communities and forests since 1990. Continuing a longstanding tradition, after the tree leaves Rockefeller Center, it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity and milled into lumber that will be used for home building.

During the broadcast, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Comic Relief and do their part to help the almost 12 million American kids growing up in poverty. Money raised will provide critical support to local organizations providing safety, housing, better health, stronger education, and economic opportunities to kids and families. Comic Relief uses the power of comedy to help end childhood poverty by getting more people to pay attention to the issue and to do something about it.

In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and low vision viewers, NBCUniversal is presenting the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals of the show.

For more information on 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center,' visit the NBCUniversal Media Village website at www.nbcumv.com. NBC can be followed on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

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