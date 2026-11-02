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Cowboy Hunters to Make U.S. Debut Opening LCD SOUNDSYSTEM Shows at Brooklyn Steel

Cowboy Hunters, whose music draws from punk, distorted electronics and dark humor, have never performed in the United States before.

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Cowboy Hunters to Make U.S. Debut Opening LCD SOUNDSYSTEM Shows at Brooklyn Steel

Glasgow punk/electronic duo Cowboy Hunters will make their U.S. debut next month, opening three shows for LCD Soundsystem in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Steel on December 1, 2 and 3. The announcement comes amid a breakout year for the band, whose rapidly growing audience has now made the U.S. their biggest streaming market, despite having never performed stateside.

Made up of Megan Pollock and Desmond Johnston, who trade off on bass, drums and vocals, Cowboy Hunters make loud, abrasive and often hilariously outrageous music that draws from punk, distorted electronics and dark humor. Their latest single, 'Punched In The Head,' became something of a viral phenomenon before it was even released, racking up millions of views on Instagram as fans flooded their social media demanding to know when they could finally stream it. Since its September 30 release, the song has continued to gain momentum, amassing more than 1 million Spotify streams in its first two weeks. The band's monthly Spotify listeners doubled to more than 500,000 in October, with nearly half now based in the U.S.

And the excitement extends well beyond the internet. Having played more than 200 shows over the past two years, Cowboy Hunters have earned a reputation for chaotic, unpredictable live performances, sharing stages with Franz Ferdinand, Bob Vylan and Sleaford Mods, and appearing at festivals including The Great Escape, Iceland Airwaves and Left of the Dial. Their upcoming UK headline tour sold out within days of going on sale.

The band has also been attracting growing attention from radio and press. BBC Radio 6 Music recently named Cowboy Hunters its Breaking Artist of the Week, while BBC Radio 1, KEXP and SiriusXMU have all supported their music. Rolling Stone UK called them an 'exuberant rave-rock hybrid that's messy, nihilistic and oodles of fun.'

With their first U.S. performances now confirmed, Cowboy Hunters will bring the live show that has been winning over audiences across the UK and Europe to Brooklyn this December, ahead of more new music in 2027.

Cowboy Hunters Tour Dates

12/1 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY *

12/2 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY *

12/3 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY *

Cowboys Must Die UK Tour

12/10 – Beat Generator – Dundee – SOLD OUT

12/12 – The Art School – Glasgow – SOLD OUT

1/11 – The Hare & Hounds – Birmingham – SOLD OUT

1/14 – The Abbey – Manchester – SOLD OUT

1/15 – Blondies – London – SOLD OUT

1/16 – The Hope & Ruin – Brighton – SOLD OUT

1/17 – The Louisiana – Bristol – SOLD OUT

1/18 – Bodega – Nottingham – SOLD OUT

1/19 – Oporto – Leeds – SOLD OUT

1/20 – Think Tank – Newcastle – SOLD OUT

1/21 – The Tunnels – Aberdeen – SOLD OUT

* supporting LCD Soundsystem

Cowboy Hunters to Make U.S. Debut Opening LCD SOUNDSYSTEM Shows at Brooklyn Steel Image

Cowboy Hunters to Make U.S. Debut Opening LCD SOUNDSYSTEM Shows at Brooklyn Steel Image

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