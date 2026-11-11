Couple Eliminated On DANCING WITH THE STARS Grammy Night

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A new couple was eliminated from DANCING WITH THE STARS on Grammy Night, with the remaining contestants advancing to the semifinals, according to a segment on GOOD MORNING AMERICA. The report covered the results from the latest installment of the ballroom competition.

The elimination arrives late in season 35, which has produced a steady run of departures since its September premiere. GOOD MORNING AMERICA has followed the season through recaps and behind-the-scenes reports, including coverage of a Week 7 double elimination in which two couples were sent home.

The season has also included a series of themed broadcasts. Earlier installments were built around the music of Mariah Carey and a Super Bowl theme, and a Dedication Night episode saw Jenna Dewan perform with substitute partner Alan Bersten after her regular professional, Val Chmerkovskiy, was suspended from an episode over a social media comment directed at judge Carrie Ann Inaba, as previously reported.

With the latest elimination decided, the remaining couples now head into the semifinals of the competition.

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