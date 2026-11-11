My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Couple Eliminated On DANCING WITH THE STARS Grammy Night
The remaining couples move on to the semifinals after the Grammy Night results.
A new couple was eliminated from DANCING WITH THE STARS on Grammy Night, with the remaining contestants advancing to the semifinals, according to a segment on GOOD MORNING AMERICA. The report covered the results from the latest installment of the ballroom competition.
The elimination arrives late in season 35, which has produced a steady run of departures since its September premiere. GOOD MORNING AMERICA has followed the season through recaps and behind-the-scenes reports, including coverage of a Week 7 double elimination in which two couples were sent home.
The season has also included a series of themed broadcasts. Earlier installments were built around the music of Mariah Carey and a Super Bowl theme, and a Dedication Night episode saw Jenna Dewan perform with substitute partner Alan Bersten after her regular professional, Val Chmerkovskiy, was suspended from an episode over a social media comment directed at judge Carrie Ann Inaba, as previously reported.
With the latest elimination decided, the remaining couples now head into the semifinals of the competition.
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