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Composers Concordance String Quartet+ to Present Contemporary Chamber Concert at Hungarian House in New York

The concert will also be live streamed on the Vox Novus YouTube page, with works by composers including Dick Griffin and Audrey Morse.

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Composers Concordance String Quartet+ to Present Contemporary Chamber Concert at Hungarian House in New York

Composers Concordance presents an evening of adventurous contemporary music featuring the CompCord String Quartet, joined by an eclectic lineup of composers and guest performers. The program brings together a diverse collection of musical voices, exploring the expressive possibilities of the string quartet alongside piano, electric guitar, percussion, and additional instrumental combinations.

Among the featured compositions are Blue-Yellow-Green, for solo violin and string quartet, and Enjoy Yourself by Gene Pritsker, for electric guitar and string quartet. Inspired by traditional Ugandan musical rhythms, Pritsker's Enjoy Yourself As If It's A Crime draws on the energy and spirit of African musical traditions, bringing them into a contemporary chamber music setting. Also Robert Voisey's Cerulean Sand, a miniature for string quartet that evokes past tales of future journeys, written as part of Vox Novus's Fifteen-Minutes-of-Fame.

The concert features compositions by Natasha Bogojevic, Seth Boustead, Carlos Castro, Dan Cooper, Dick Griffin, Audrey Morse, Gene Pritsker, Marina Vesic, and Robert Voisey, celebrating the creative diversity and stylistic range of today's contemporary music scene.

The CompCord String Quartet features Mark Zaki and Luis Casal on violins, Ema Tufekčić on viola, and Jisoo Ok on cello. Joining the quartet are special guest performers Seth Boustead (piano), Audrey Morse (violin), Gene Pritsker (electric guitar), and Max Pollak (percussion).

From intimate chamber textures to bold instrumental combinations, this concert showcases the collaborative spirit of Composers Concordance, bringing together composers and performers in an evening of musical exploration, unexpected connections, and creative energy.

Performers

CompCord String Quartet

Mark Zaki – violin

Luis Casal – violin

Ema Tufekčić – viola

Jisoo Ok – cello

Guest Performers

Seth Boustead – piano

Audrey Morse – violin

Gene Pritsker – electric guitar

Max Pollak – percussion

The concert will also be live streamed on the Vox Novus YouTube page.

Event Details

String Quartet+

Composers: Natasha Bogojevic, Seth Boustead, Carlos Castro, Dan Cooper, Dick Griffin, Audrey Morse, Gene Pritsker, Marina Vesic, and Robert Voisey

Date: Friday, December 4th, 2026

Time: 7pm

Venue: Hungarian House, 213 East 82nd Street, New York City

Tickets

About Composers Concordance

Staying in rotation for 43 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Seth Boustead, and Audrey Morse. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

More information is available on the 2026-2027 season site.

Composers Concordance String Quartet+ to Present Contemporary Chamber Concert at Hungarian House in New York Image

Composers Concordance String Quartet+ to Present Contemporary Chamber Concert at Hungarian House in New York Image

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