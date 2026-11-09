Céline Dion and Jack Black Rock Out at Metallica Las Vegas Show

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Céline Dion and Jack Black were among the audience members at Metallica's Saturday night concert in Las Vegas, where footage showed both of them headbanging and playing air guitar as the band performed. A TODAY segment shared the footage of the two entertainers reacting to the show.

The clip centers on the pair's physical reactions during the set. Dion and Black are shown with plenty of head bangs and air guitar riffs, a contrast to the settings in which each is more commonly seen performing. Black is shown alongside Dion in the same part of the arena as the band plays.

The concert took place at a Las Vegas venue on a Saturday night, with Metallica performing for the crowd that included the two celebrity attendees. The source material does not specify the songs being played in the clip, and no additional details about the setlist or the length of the band's performance were provided.

The footage runs briefly and is built around the audience moments rather than any interview or on-stage appearance, with the focus on how Dion and Black responded to the band's music in the room.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone