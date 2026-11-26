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The City of Gold Coast and Live Nation Australia have announced Surfers Music Hall, a 2,500-capacity live music venue in Surfers Paradise, targeted to open in mid-2028.

It will be the Gold Coast's first dedicated live music venue of this scale, helping more national and international tours include the city while giving local artists a new stage.

Once open, the development is expected to contribute an average of $20 million each year to the local economy, support approximately 100 ongoing jobs and create opportunities in the creative industries.

Owned by the City and operated by Live Nation, located within the renewed former Surfers Paradise Transit Centre and Bruce Bishop Carpark precinct, Surfers Music Hall will host national and international touring acts alongside local artists, with bookings open to a range of promoters. Live Nation will draw on its experience operating The Fortitude Music Hall in Fortitude Valley and The Triffid in Newstead, Brisbane.

A multi-tiered mezzanine will be a defining feature of the venue, giving fans strong sightlines from every level. Together with purpose-designed acoustics, it is designed to bring audiences closer to the action and create a sense of intimacy across the 2,500-capacity room.

Once open, the venue is expected to contribute an average of $20 million annually to the local economy, support approximately 100 ongoing jobs through venue operations and associated services and create meaningful employment pathways in the creative industries. Visitors attending shows are also expected to support local hospitality, accommodation and retail businesses and strengthen the night-time economy.

Live Nation will also establish a Community Benefit Reserve to support emerging local talent and community use of the venue. The reserve may cover operating costs for community activities and free public events, and help artists with venue hire, equipment and production costs.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said: 'Surfers Music Hall is an important investment in the Gold Coast's cultural life. It will bring more quality artists to the city, create more reasons for people to spend time in Surfers Paradise and support the businesses that make the precinct vibrant.'

Guy Ngata, Senior Vice President, Venue Development, Live Nation Australia and New Zealand, said: 'The Gold Coast has a strong music community and a growing audience for live events. This venue will give artists a high-quality room to play, fans more shows close to home and promoters a venue that makes the Gold Coast a more viable stop on national and international tours.'

Gold Coast-born singer-songwriter Amy Shark said: 'I wrote my first songs on the Gold Coast and my first gig was at the Burleigh Heads Rugby League Club, never imagining a room like this would one day be here. Surfers Music Hall tells young artists in this city that it believes in them.'

The venue design was led by ARM Architects and delivered through a collaboration between the City of Gold Coast's Strategic Infrastructure team and Live Nation's Venue Development team, with support from Blueprint Studio, Live Nation's in-house design and development group. Surfers Music Hall is part of a wider Surfers Paradise precinct renewal, that includes new public open space and improved pedestrian connections. Beyond live music, it will host entertainment, cultural and civic events, and will help deliver the City's Music Action Plan 2021.

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