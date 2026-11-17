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City Winery announced its first international expansion, bringing its signature combination of intimate live music, wine and chef-driven dining to Toronto with its first Canadian location. The new venue will open at Tricon Living's newest development, ROQ City, a music-inspired purpose-built rental development in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood.

Founded in New York in 2008, City Winery now operates 15 venues and restaurant concepts across New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Pittsburgh and New York's Hudson Valley. Toronto marks the company's first international expansion.

'It took almost six years of looking for the perfect spot, and I think we found it,' said Michael Dorf, Founder and CEO of City Winery. 'We love Toronto. It's a great music city that has been starved for a sit-down, intimate listening room, the kind of place where the audience is really there for the artist. ROQ City was built around music from the ground up, which makes it the right home for us. And we're here to be part of Toronto, not just to open in it. That means putting Canadian wine, Canadian producers, and Canadian artists at the centre of what we do.'

Canadian talent and flavours will be central to City Winery's Toronto experience. Through its year-round programming, celebrated and emerging Canadian musicians and comedians will take the stage alongside international performers, complemented by a curated drink menu featuring Ontario and Canadian wineries.

'Toronto has plenty of great places to see music and this room is going to be a welcome addition to that list. It's seated and intimate, and people come for the songs. We just finished a four-night run at City Winery in New York, and it reminded us why we keep coming back. They care about the artist and about the listener. City Winery has been good to us for a long time, and I think Toronto audiences are going to take to it quickly,' Michael Timmins, primary songwriter, guitarist, and a founding member of Cowboy Junkies.

As one of the first major retail announcements for the project, City Winery will become a cornerstone of ROQ City's emerging retail and entertainment offering. Located at 261 Queen Street East, the community includes 859 rental suites, 70,000 square feet of commercial space, a 15,000-square-foot public park, and year-round community programming, with completion anticipated in 2027.

'When we began developing ROQ City, we were inspired by the neighbourhood's history and longstanding connection to Toronto's music and creative scene,' said Andrew Joyner, Senior Managing Director and Head of Multi-Family at Tricon Living. 'We wanted to create a community that reflects and builds on that culture and energy. City Winery is a beloved destination for live entertainment, hospitality, and events, which makes them a perfect fit for ROQ City and a central part of our vision for the next chapter of the neighbourhood.'

A music-first neighbourhood

ROQ City covers a 1.8-acre site bordered by Richmond, Ontario and Queen Streets in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood. The new purpose-built rental community is comprised of two towers, The Quinn and The Richie, totaling 859 homes, including live-work suites and affordable housing partnerships designed to support local artists and musicians. It also features a half-acre public park and a music-inspired laneway called Electric Avenue, set behind restored 19th-century façades that once housed piano and organ factories, reflecting the area's longstanding connection to music and craftsmanship. The arrival of City Winery Toronto marks the next chapter in that story, anchoring a new neighbourhood destination for live music and community gathering.

What guests can expect at City Winery Toronto

An intimate live music listening room with seated, dinner-and-a-show concerts across jazz, singer-songwriter, soul, roots, rock and comedy, programmed by City Winery's booking team together with Toronto's own music community

A full-service restaurant and bar with a seasonal, chef-driven menu designed to pair with wine

Private event spaces for local companies and brands to host corporate gatherings, client receptions and brand celebrations, as well as weddings and other private occasions

A beverage program that features Ontario and Canadian wineries alongside City Winery's well-known selections

City Winery Toronto is expected to open in early 2028. Programming, hiring, and private event bookings will be announced in the coming months.

About City Winery

City Winery, founded in 2008 by Michael Dorf, delivers a unique culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts passionate about music. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, upscale dining, private event spaces, and a fully functioning winery. City Winery has locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Pittsburgh. In 2020, City Winery Hudson Valley opened in Montgomery, NY, a hydro-powered winery, vineyard, restaurant, outdoor concert venue and private events space at the historic Montgomery Mills. Other concepts run by the company include City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, and City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk. Michael Dorf explains his success and outlines his career in his book, Indulge Your Senses: Scaling Intimacy in a Digital World. See www.citywinery.com for details.

About Tricon Living

Tricon Living is Canada's preeminent rental housing provider. The company builds, owns, and operates a growing portfolio of purpose-built rental apartments located in major urban centres and defined by design excellence, signature resort-quality amenities, exceptional customer service, curated mixed-use retail, and resident programming that fosters connection and community. Tricon Living is a leading partner of all three levels of government, both building and operating many of Canada's largest purpose-built rental apartment communities that integrate market and affordable rental units. At Tricon, the company has reimagined rental living.





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